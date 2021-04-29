Treat of the Day: New Blinn scholarship honors Blinn alumnus

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Donald Lee and Jo Strickland’s commitment to education is being honored through a new endowed scholarship to Blinn College.

Donald Strickland was a prominent Burleson County businessman who graduated from Blinn and later served on the Blinn College Foundation Board of Directors. He died in June 2020 at age 92. Jo Strickland died in 2018.

Clarence Gerke and Wayne Giese gifted $15,000 to the Blinn College Foundation in honor of the Stricklands. Gerke and Giese are co-owners of Memorial Oaks Chapel in Brenham.

“Both of them felt that education was very important,” Gerke said, “and they felt that the Foundation was really important as well. They were very, very adamant about their support of Blinn College.

“I can’t say enough good things about both of them. They did a lot for the community. They both wanted to give to kids, and we feel this scholarship is a way to do that. We wanted to memorialize and honor them, not only to the people in Washington County but also to the people in Burleson County.”

Donald Strickland was active in a number of civic and governmental organizations, including serving as mayor of Somerville and on the Brazos Valley Council of Governments Board of Directors.

Sam Sommer, Chair of the Blinn College Foundation Board of Directors, said, “the Stricklands devoted their lives to helping others through this scholarship, those efforts will continue for generations.”

