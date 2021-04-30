After four years, missing dog reunited with family

CLEVELAND, Ohio (KBTX) - It was a reunion four years in the making for one Army family.

In 2016, Michael Joy came home and noticed that his 4-month-old dog, Sam, had escaped from the yard. Joy called local shelters and spent days searching but was unable to find him.

Being in the Army, Joy and his family eventually moved from Georgia to Kentucky.

Four years after Sam went missing, they got a call from an animal shelter that had found Sam three states away in Ohio. The dog was micro-chipped and that allowed staff to make the reunion happen.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.