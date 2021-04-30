Aggie who won Don’t Mess with Texas Jingle Contest on First News at Four

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University student Courtney Eoff who won “Best Original Song” in the 2020 jingle contest for the “Don’t Mess with Texas” anti-littering campaign will be on First News at Four on Friday.

Her 30 second song was picked out of more than 130 entries and joins other musicians like Lyle Lovett to help promote the campaign that strives to keep trash off the street across the Lone Star State.

Tune into First News at Four on Friday to see her perform that jingle!

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.