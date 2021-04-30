Advertisement

Aggie who won Don’t Mess with Texas Jingle Contest on First News at Four

courtney eoff
courtney eoff
By Erika Fernandez
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University student Courtney Eoff who won “Best Original Song” in the 2020 jingle contest for the “Don’t Mess with Texas” anti-littering campaign will be on First News at Four on Friday.

Her 30 second song was picked out of more than 130 entries and joins other musicians like Lyle Lovett to help promote the campaign that strives to keep trash off the street across the Lone Star State.

Tune into First News at Four on Friday to see her perform that jingle!

