Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Lorenzo

“He loves to play but he also loves to cuddle.”
Lorenzo is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for April 30, 2021. (AHS photos)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lorenzo is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for April 30, 2021. He’s about three years old and has been at the shelter for a few weeks. The staff has already fallen in love with the cutie.

“He’s a great little dude,” said Darby McKenzie with Aggieland Humane Society. “The staff says he is the best therapist they have here. He’s a judgment-free zone and listens and talks to everybody. He’s really friendly. He would probably do great in a home where there is a little activity. He loves to play but he also loves to cuddle. Chin scratches are his favorite.”

If you’d like to adopt Lorenzo, you can fill out an application here or at the shelter during their regular business hours.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

