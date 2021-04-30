Advertisement

Aggieland welcomes Reveille X as Texas A&M University’s next mascot

Reveille lX is retiring and going to live at the Stevenson Companion Animal Life-Care Center
Texas A&M Reveille X has officially taken on the new role as the University's mascot.
Texas A&M Reveille X has officially taken on the new role as the University's mascot.(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Friday at the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets Final Review, the next First Lady of Aggieland was introduced.

Reveille X has officially taken over as the university’s 10th mascot, with Reveille lX retiring and going to live at the Stevenson Companion Animal Life-Care Center.

Since February, Reveille X has been shadowing Reveille IX learning the ins and outs of the gig.

Reveille X is a sable and white American Rough Coat Collie and was born and raised in Topeka, Kansas by the same breeder of Reveille VIII.

Mascot Corporal Lucas Scroggins was selected earlier this month as Reveille X’s first handler. Scroggins brother, Jacob Scroggins was Reveille IX’s handler four years ago, he’s the one who handed off the leash to his younger brother.

For the next year, Scroggins and Reveille will be side by side, attending football games, on and off-campus events, and even in the classroom.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ernest Cardona, 43, was killed early Wednesday morning.
Bryan man shot and killed Wednesday remembered as a loving father, grandfather
The man accused of shooting and killing another man early Wednesday morning is now in police...
Bryan shooting suspect now in custody
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Multiple crashes shut down part of E. 29th Street Thursday morning.
Bryan police work multiple accidents on E. 29th Street Thursday morning
Beer sits in a cooler behind the bar at Hops and Grain Brewery in Austin.
Texas lawmakers send Greg Abbott a bill that would allow Texans to purchase alcohol to go from restaurants

Latest News

Slain Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillén was sexually harassed, but not by her killer, according to...
Slain Fort Hood soldier was sexually harassed, but not by her killer, investigation finds
Wesley Holdridge
Madison County Sheriff’s Office looking for sexual assault suspect
courtney eoff
Aggie who won Don’t Mess with Texas Jingle Contest on First News at Four
Workers construct new medians on George Bush Drive in College Station.
TxDOT promoting work zone safety awarness