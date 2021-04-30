Aggieland welcomes Reveille X as Texas A&M University’s next mascot

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Friday at the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets Final Review, the next First Lady of Aggieland was introduced.

Reveille X has officially taken over as the university’s 10th mascot, with Reveille lX retiring and going to live at the Stevenson Companion Animal Life-Care Center.

Since February, Reveille X has been shadowing Reveille IX learning the ins and outs of the gig.

Reveille X is a sable and white American Rough Coat Collie and was born and raised in Topeka, Kansas by the same breeder of Reveille VIII.

Mascot Corporal Lucas Scroggins was selected earlier this month as Reveille X’s first handler. Scroggins brother, Jacob Scroggins was Reveille IX’s handler four years ago, he’s the one who handed off the leash to his younger brother.

For the next year, Scroggins and Reveille will be side by side, attending football games, on and off-campus events, and even in the classroom.

