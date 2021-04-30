Aggies Add Henry Coleman III

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men’s basketball added talented second-year player Henry Coleman III, a former Duke Blue Devil and four-star recruit by ESPN, head coach Buzz Williams announced.

“We are extremely excited to have Henry join our family,” Williams said. “I’ve known Henry and his parents for many years now. I’ve admired their family from a far, and we are fortunate to have Henry apart of the program. He is not only a gifted player, but an outstanding student as well. From day one, his presence will impact the trajectory of our program, and his leadership will be felt across Bryan-College Station.”

Coleman III appeared in 19 games last season, including Duke’s last 11 games. The Richmond, Virginia, native hauled in 26 rebounds and scored 21 points while shooting 50 percent (10-of-20) from the floor. In Duke’s win over Boston College in the ACC Tournament, Coleman III matched his season high with four points and five rebounds and added two blocks off the bench in 15 minutes.

He provided a spark off the bench against North Carolina on Feb. 6, scoring four points, dishing out two assists, grabbing two boards and blocking a shot in 13 minutes.

Prior to signing with Duke, Coleman III ranked as the No. 52 player overall, the No. 10 power forward and the No. 5 player in the state of Virginia in ESPN 100′s rankings for the class of 2020. As a senior, he averaged 22.8 points, 12.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game at Trinity Episcopal School, and was named to the Virginia All-State Boys Basketball First Team and garnered MaxPreps All-America honorable mention.

