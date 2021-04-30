Bryan ISD to honor, remember longtime school bus driver

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Staff members of the Bryan school district will be remembering and honoring one of their friends and longtime school bus driver who passed away last week.

Ruby Haliburton was the driver for Bus 131 and has been with Bryan ISD since 1985 and transported generations of Bryan ISD students to and from school every day.

On Friday, staff members will gather at the bus barn to honor and remember their colleagues. On Saturday, her bus will be part of her funeral procession.

Haliburton passed away at the age of 78.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, April 30, at Jones-Washington Mortuary at 508 E. MLK Street in Bryan.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, at United Full Gospel Church.

