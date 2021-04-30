Bryan man shot and killed Wednesday remembered as a loving father, grandfather

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan man shot and killed Wednesday is being remembered by friends as a loving father and grandfather.

Ernest Cardona, 43, was shot and killed early Wednesday morning in the 300 block of N. Ennis Street.

His friend of more than 25 years, Brandi Castillo, says Cardona was the most loving man and such a special part of her life.

“He was the most special to me,” said Castillo. “He was very, very important to me, and we talked on a daily basis. We actually just became neighbors here recently.”

Just after 5 a.m., Castillo says she heard something outside her home and thought someone was trying to break in.

“I called Ernest, and someone answered his phone and said he had gotten into an altercation. So I ran over there,” said Castillo. “It was like the most horrible thing I could see in my life. It is something I will never ever get out of my head. Just seeing your best friend laying there, knowing you can’t help him. It hurts.”

Hours after Cardona was shot, Bryan police released suspect information. By Wednesday evening, 22-year-old Clifford Dewayne Salter turned himself in to authorities. He’s charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Castillo says the entire situation has been eye-opening.

“Violence isn’t the answer,” said Castillo. “There are other ways to talk it out. It has just brought to light to me, myself as a person, that it is just not the way to go.”

Castillo says friends and family of Cardona are hurting and still can not believe this happened. She says she hopes those who knew him, and those who didn’t, know that he was a loving family man who will be missed.

“He was just a loving caring guy and he loved his family and he loved his friends,” said Castillo.

Cardona will be laid to rest Wednesday, May 5. Castillo says his favorite color was red and is asking people to wear red to honor him.

