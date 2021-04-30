Calvert boy track preparing for State Meet

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - The Calvert boys track team will be heading to State next weekend in Austin.

They have seven runners including alternates competing in four events. They’ll run the 4x100 relay, 200M dash, 110M hurdles, and 300M hurdles.

The Trojans first meet this year was at Districts because of precautions they were taking with COVID-19.

Head Coach Ja’Marcus Ashley says they’re excited to get back to State and represent Calvert.

“I’m proud of them. I just want them to go out there and perform to the best of their ability. It’s not about me. I could care less if we win or lose it’s a lot of life lessons and what we’re teaching these kids daily and to actually see them out there and compete at the highest level man I’m gonna have a big smile on my face regardless.,” said Ashley.

“It’s really been a dream come true because not a lot of freshman can do that at Calvert, and so I got a good coach, he taught me well, trained me well. I’m just ready to run at state,”said freshman runner Kevondre Corona.

Calvert competes in Division 1A and will run on Saturday. Running events start at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.