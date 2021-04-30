Advertisement

College Station police say man arrested with brick of cocaine

James Watson, 40
By Josh Ninke
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man is facing several charges from a reported fight with police after officers say they found a brick of cocaine in his car.

College Station police officers pulled James Watson, 40, over after they recorded him going 50 mph in a 45 mph area on Harvey Mitchell Parkway Thursday night. Watson reportedly pulled into his own driveway.

Authorities say they smelled the strong scent of marijuana in the car and asked him to get out of the vehicle. Police searched the vehicle and say they found a two-and-a-half pound brick of high-quality cocaine wrapped in rubber and duct tape.

During the search, Watson reportedly tried to run away and fought the two officers, knocking a taser out of one of their hands. Police say it took several minutes to overpower him.

Watson is now facing several charges, including an enhanced felony for manufacture and delivery, along with taking a weapon from an officer.

