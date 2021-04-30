Advertisement

Dr. Fauci: Be sure to get 2nd dose of vaccines

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — About 8% of Americans who have received one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have not returned for their second shot.

That’s according to Dr. Antony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert. He says it is important for those getting one of the two-dose vaccines to complete their course to gain maximum protection against the virus.

Speaking during a White House briefing, he pointed to several scientific studies showing significant benefits of the second shot, including reducing the risk of infection and strengthening the response of the immune system to the virus.

Says Fauci: “Get vaccinated, and if you’re getting a two-dose regimen, make sure you get that second dose.”

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— India sets another global record with more than 386,000 daily cases

— Pfizer-BioNTech seeks vaccine approval for children ages 12-15

Brazil backs away from the virus brink, but remains at risk

— As virus engulfs India, diaspora watches with despair

___

Follow more of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man accused of shooting and killing another man early Wednesday morning is now in police...
Bryan shooting suspect now in custody
Ernest Cardona, 43, was killed early Wednesday morning.
Bryan man shot and killed Wednesday remembered as a loving father, grandfather
Multiple crashes shut down part of E. 29th Street Thursday morning.
Bryan police work multiple accidents on E. 29th Street Thursday morning
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Beer sits in a cooler behind the bar at Hops and Grain Brewery in Austin.
Texas lawmakers send Greg Abbott a bill that would allow Texans to purchase alcohol to go from restaurants

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
Giuliani probe includes look at move to oust ambassador
Biden hits the road to sell economic plan
Workers construct new medians on George Bush Drive in College Station.
TxDOT promoting work zone safety awarness
A Kendra Scott pop-up store has opened in College Station
EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK: The Kendra Scott pop-up store is now open at Century Square
FILE - In this March 13, 2020, file photo, Katherine Quezada shows off her engagement ring as...
US closes in on 100 million Americans fully vaccinated