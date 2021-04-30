EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK: The Kendra Scott pop-up store is now open at Century Square

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Forget having to travel to Houston, Austin or Dallas to visit a Kendra Scott store! The jewelry retailer now has a brand new pop-up store in College Station at Century Square.

The store is located right across the street from Star Cinema Grill and next door to Onward Reserve, it’s marked by a one-of-a-kind ombre Texas mural that was painted by local artist Sarah Blackmon.

“We can’t wait to bring everyone in, shop the space, enjoy our engraving machine, our gorgeous customization feature at the color bar, and also know you can shop and support your favorite nonprofit at the same time,” said Robin Lalone, Kendra Scott Marketing and Philanthropic Manager for South East Texas.

It features the Kendra Scott Color Bar,™ where you can create custom jewelry and leave with it that day. Additionally, there is an onsite engraving machine where you can have gifts personalized in minutes on both sides. You can get an idea of what the personalization will look like before it’s printed with a digital rendering.

EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK INSIDE: This morning on #BVTM we are inside the new Kendra Scott pop-up store at Century Square! #KSCenturySquare Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Friday, April 30, 2021

Currently, the store is displaying Kendra Scott’s brand new Summer Collection before it launches in many stores and online, which would make it the perfect gift for mother’s day or graduation.

Following the pillars Kendra Scott is founded on, the company is also giving back to the community.

“Our nonprofit pillar is really what we are so excited to share with this community,” said Lalone.

Furthermore, the giving back starts on the grand opening weekend for this Kendra Scott store. From 1-3 p.m. on Friday, Kendra Scott will donate 20 percent of proceeds to Texas A&M University student organization, Aggie Women in Business. There will also be an online fundraiser through Saturday and you can enter code the code: GIVEBACK-1KLM at kendrascott.com.

On Saturday from 10-1 p.m., the company will donate 20 percent of proceeds to Texas A&M’s The Big Event. Their web code will be available on Saturday and Sunday and you can enter the code: GIVEBACK-1KLV at kendrascott.com.

The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.