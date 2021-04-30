Advertisement

FLASH FLOOD WATCH continues through Sunday morning

Parts of the area collected 6″ to 8″ of rain between 1am and 7am Friday
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7am Sunday, May 2nd
By Shel Winkley
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A FLASH FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for the following counties until 7am Sunday, May 2nd:

• Austin • Brazos • Burleson • Grimes • Houston • Madison • Montgomery • San Jacinto • Trinity • Washington • Walker • Waller

A band of heavy rain dropped anywhere from 2″ to 8″ of rain across parts of Trinity, Walker, Montgomery, and San Jacinto Counties early Friday morning. Flash Flood Warnings and Flood Advisories were issued by sunrise.

A wide range of rainfall was collected across the Brazos Valley, at official reporting stations:

Rainfall totals collected at official reporting stations between Thursday, April 29th to 8am...
The ongoing chance for rain and thunderstorms remains scattered through the forecast Friday, Saturday, and Sunday morning. An additional 1″ to 2″ of widespread rain is possible, with localized totals of 3″ to 5″. Those higher totals -- as of Friday morning -- were forecast to fall over areas that have already received multiple inches of rain.

Another 1" to 3" of rainfall is possible for the Brazos Valley through Sunday morning, with...
According to the National Weather Service, “flooding of low-lying, poorly draining, and other vulnerable locations such as easily-flooded streets are possible if they are impacted by storms with heavier rainfall rates and amounts. Multiple rounds of these storms would worsen the potential for flooding. Where rain rates are more manageable, previously dry conditions will help reduce concerns for flooding.”

The concern for ongoing rainfall through the weekend will keep the watch in effect until early Sunday morning. Those that did not collect heavy rain pre-sunrise Friday morning may see the watch canceled early.

Some other rainfall totals from our Weather Watchers around the Brazos Valley:

Anderson - 1.03″

• Steep Hollow - 0.75″

