FLASH FLOOD WATCH until 7am Sunday

By Mia Montgomery
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
After a downright soggy start to the last day of the work week (with some areas picking up over 3+ inches of rain!), the overall coverage on PinPoint Radar has greatly decreased into late Friday afternoon. Still keep the rain gear in the car as you’re headed out to Friday evening plans, but many of us should be much quieter compared to what was observed through the first half of the day.

Another round of showers and a few rumbles will be possible through the overnight hours, with a potential break in the activity after that round of activity moves east by Saturday afternoon. As this much advertised low pressure system hauls to the north and east (over the Brazos Valley through the day) more rain and storms are expected to develop by Saturday evening, keeping the risk for heavy rain in play, and potentially spurting out a severe wind gust or two before the day is done. With an extra inch or two (with localized higher totals) possible to tack on to what we’ve already seen, be extra careful out on area roadways and trouble spots that may already be swollen. Lingering activity is possible early Sunday, but we should end the weekend on the calmer side with more peeks of sun, ahead of our next system moving in on Tuesday.

Friday Night: Cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low: 67. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 70% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 76. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Low: 66. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain in the morning, with some clearing by the afternoon. High: 64. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

