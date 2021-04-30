Advertisement

FLASH FLOOD WATCH until 7am Sunday

By Max Crawford
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Let’s start here: Weekend plans? Know that rain will likely be a part of them from time-to-time. Not to say it will be a complete wash, but rounds of rain and thunderstorms are in the works from the time you are reading this through the first half of Sunday. All in, all done (and we’ll need to monitor trends over the coming days to fine-tune this): 1″ to 3″ of rain is possible over the next 72 hours, with localized higher totals of 4″ to 6″ if it all plays out the way it looks. Overcast skies and highs in the mid and upper 70s are expected Friday and Saturday, with sunshine Sunday afternoon nudging the Brazos Valley back into the low / mid 80s.

Tonight: while not a concrete chance, there have been persistent signals throughout Thursday that suggest a band of heavy rain and noisy thunder rumbles will attempt to set up across the Central and Southern Brazos Valley between 1am and 3am. If so, this alone could drop 1″ or 2″ of rain in area rain gauges, with localized higher totals possible (especially south). While severe weather is not a major concern, a severe storm warning or two cannot be ruled out, mainly for brief, gusty wind. Otherwise, thunder, lightning, and small hail pea to dime size may accompany this. By sunrise, the heaviest rain is expected to shove south towards Houston, but lingering on / off showers -- mainly of the light variety -- are expected to drift around the Brazos Valley to end the work week.

Friday: Cloudy with a 60% chance for rain. High: 75. Wind: ESE 5-15 mph.

Friday Night: Cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low: 68. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms, mainly by evening. High: 78. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Low: 66. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

