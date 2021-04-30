Franklin beats Caldwell in playoff series opener

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin softball team beat Caldwell 11-6 Thursday night at Rattler Softball Stadium in game one of a best of three Class 3A Bi-District playoff series. Caldwell scored a run in the bottom of the first inning to take the early lead. Franklin answered with six runs in the top of the second inning. The Lady Lions would not trail again in the game.

Game two of the series is scheduled to be played Friday at 5:00 p.m. back at Ratter Softball Stadium.

