From the Ground Up: Diversity a key part in being prepared for the future market

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The red winter wheat harvest is just over a month away.

It will be the first harvest of the year for Michael Kurtz, a farmer in Bell County. Soon, it will turn into our bread and flour here and around the world.

“The biggest risk for this crop at this point would be a lot of rainfall at the time of harvest,” says Kurtz. “[It] could cause some sprouting and damage issues which we wouldn’t want to see.”

Too much rain may hurt the winter wheat crop, but it wouldn’t be all bad news for farmers who diversify.

“Fortunately the other side of that coin is that’s a really good time to receive a lot of rainfall with corn and sorghum crops and cotton as well, so it’s kind of a tradeoff, to get enough to help the other crops but not damage the wheat crop.”

Kurtz is hoping for the perfect balance in both weather, and the supply and demand climate.

“We have to keep in mind through that as high as this market has gone up, it can damage some demand, we don’t want to go too far that we damage demand that overcorrects and sends prices the other way.”

All things considered, the good seems to outweigh the bad for now.

“I think there’s a lot of potential this year for grain farmers,” Kurtz says. “The markets are cooperating, we’ve got a good start to a crop, weather cooperates, we can actually pay down some debt and be profitable and all farmers need that.”

