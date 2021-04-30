Heavy rain threat prompts FLASH FLOOD WATCH until 7am Friday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the following counties until 7am Friday:

• Austin • Brazos • Burleson • Grimes • Houston • Madison • Montgomery • San Jacinto • Trinity • Washington • Walker • Waller

1″ to 3″ inches of widespread rain, with localized totals between 4″ and 8″, is anticipated ahead of sunrise under a band of strong thunderstorms. That line of activity is expected to develop between 1am and 3am.

Strong thunderstorms are expected to develop over portions of the Brazos Valley Friday Night. 1" - 3" of rainfall with localized higher totals expected. (KBTX)

According to the National Weather Service, “flooding of low-lying, poorly draining, and other vulnerable locations such as easily-flooded streets are possible if they are impacted by storms with heavier rainfall rates and amounts. Multiple rounds of these storms would worsen the potential for flooding. Where rain rates are more manageable, previously dry conditions will help reduce concerns for flooding.”

