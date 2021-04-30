Kendra Scott pop-up store opens Friday at Century Square

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Century Square is thrilled to announce the opening of Kendra Scott’s newest pop-up store Friday, April 30th. This will be Kendra Scott’s first store in the area, offering Kendra Scott’s current collections and Mother’s Day gift just in time for the holiday.

“We are thrilled to welcome the first Kendra Scott store in the city of College Station to Century Square. Century Square strives to exceed shopper and visitor expectations by offering an all-inclusive experience complete with desirable retail options, an array of events, entertainment choices, and a plethora of dining selections. We are excited to introduce Kendra Scott to the Bryan-College Station community and know they will be well-received by our patrons,” said Lacee Jacobs of Midway.

The following information was provided by a company news

“Continuing their commitment to philanthropy, the Kendra Scott Century Square store will be able to offer in-store and online event opportunities as well as virtual shopping parties and Color Bar™ appointments via Zoom.

Friday, April 30th doors open at 10 am - enjoy a gift with purchase when you spend $75 or more while supplies last. The first 100 guests will also enjoy a free crepe from Sweet Paris.

From 1-3 pm Kendra Scott will donate 20% of proceeds to Aggie Women in Business at Texas A&M. They will also be hosting an online fundraiser 4/30-5/1 enter code: GIVEBACK-1KLM at kendrascott.com to support.

Saturday, May 1st from 10-1 pm Kendra Scott will donate 20% of proceeds to The Big Event at Texas A&M. Their web code will be live on 5/1-5/2 enter code: GIVEBACK-1KLV at kendrascott.com to support.

Enjoy the perfect photo backdrop designed by the ladies at Bubbleoon Giant Balloons and shop for the perfect Graduation or Mother’s Day gift.

Kendra Scott looks forward to continuing its legacy in the state of Texas and establishing relationships with College Station’s customers and community.

In celebration of The Aggie Ring tradition, Kendra Scott has designed a custom tote bag that will be offered exclusively to ring holders who shop in-store and spend $75 or more while supplies last!

The Kendra Scott Century Square store is located at College Station Century Square - 166 Century Court, Suite G-40, College Station, TX 77840. Store hours are Monday – Saturday 10-7pm and Sunday 12-6pm. For companywide updates and product details, follow @kendrascott on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.