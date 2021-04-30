Advertisement

Longtime Bryan ISD bus driver honored with balloon release

Ruby Haliburton transported Bryan ISD students for the past 35 years
Ruby Haliburton balloon release
Ruby Haliburton balloon release
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Since 1985, Ruby Haliburton spent the majority of her days driving Bryan ISD students to and from school. Haliburton passed away last week at the age of 78 and worked until the day prior to her passing. Family, friends, and colleagues gathered at the Bryan ISD Transportation department Friday to release balloons in her honor and pay tribute to her life.

Throughout Haliburton’s career, she’s transported, in some cases, three generations of children. One of those children was Sherrilyn Richards-Brisco, who ended up later working with her for years.

“I’ve been knowing her for a long time,” said Richards-Brisco. “We went to church together. She was an usher at the church we belong to. We worked out here at the bus barn together, but before that, she was also my bus driver, and we were co-drivers out here for many years. She used to come by my house every week or two. She would just roll up on me and say, ‘hey bus friend, how are you doing?’ And I’m going to miss that.”

Many colleagues shared similar sentiments. They said she had a motherly spirit and was known as a friend, protector, and cheerful giver.

“Whenever you saw her, she had a smile on her face,” said Joyce Proctor, co-worker. “If you was hungry and she knew it, she fed you, but nobody else knew what she did only you. It was between you and her.”

“As long as she’s been out here, if she sensed that you were concerned about something, she always had good advice, and I’m going to miss her,” said Jessie Steels, another co-worker.

Ruby Haliburton Photo courtesy of Bryan ISD
Ruby Haliburton Photo courtesy of Bryan ISD

Haliburton’s family was present for the tribute. They say her life was dedicated to the service of others and children.

“Everybody loved her. She drove buses for 36 years. Out of 36 years, she only missed two days,” said Rhonda Dunn, Haliburton’s daughter.

“My mom loved what she did, and right now, she’s driving that great big bus up in the sky,” said Haliburton’s son Frankie Dunn.

Haliburton drove route 131 for Branch Elementary, Stephen F. Austin Middle, and Jane Lone Intermediate. Bryan ISD transportation officials say they plan to retire route No. 131 at the end of the year in honor of Haliburton.

Visitation will be held 10 a.m. -7 p.m., Friday, April 30, at Jones-Washington Mortuary at 508 E. MLK Street in Bryan.

Services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 1, at United Full Gospel Church.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ernest Cardona, 43, was killed early Wednesday morning.
Bryan man shot and killed Wednesday remembered as a loving father, grandfather
The man accused of shooting and killing another man early Wednesday morning is now in police...
Bryan shooting suspect now in custody
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Multiple crashes shut down part of E. 29th Street Thursday morning.
Bryan police work multiple accidents on E. 29th Street Thursday morning
Beer sits in a cooler behind the bar at Hops and Grain Brewery in Austin.
Texas lawmakers send Greg Abbott a bill that would allow Texans to purchase alcohol to go from restaurants

Latest News

Slain Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillén was sexually harassed, but not by her killer, according to...
Slain Fort Hood soldier was sexually harassed, but not by her killer, investigation finds
Local military expert estimates more than half of all cases of sexual assault or harassment go...
Local military expert estimates more than half of all cases of sexual assault or harassment go unreported in the military
Area counties have displays showing abuse and neglect cases.
Voices for Children needs more CASA volunteers, looks at challenges tackling child abuse in rural areas
VOICE OF THE CHILDREN
Voices for Children needs more CASA volunteers, looks at challenges tackling child abuse in rural areas
DOG
Aggieland welcomes Reveille X as Texas A&M University's next mascot