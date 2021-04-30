Longtime Bryan ISD bus driver honored with balloon release

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Since 1985, Ruby Haliburton spent the majority of her days driving Bryan ISD students to and from school. Haliburton passed away last week at the age of 78 and worked until the day prior to her passing. Family, friends, and colleagues gathered at the Bryan ISD Transportation department Friday to release balloons in her honor and pay tribute to her life.

Throughout Haliburton’s career, she’s transported, in some cases, three generations of children. One of those children was Sherrilyn Richards-Brisco, who ended up later working with her for years.

“I’ve been knowing her for a long time,” said Richards-Brisco. “We went to church together. She was an usher at the church we belong to. We worked out here at the bus barn together, but before that, she was also my bus driver, and we were co-drivers out here for many years. She used to come by my house every week or two. She would just roll up on me and say, ‘hey bus friend, how are you doing?’ And I’m going to miss that.”

Many colleagues shared similar sentiments. They said she had a motherly spirit and was known as a friend, protector, and cheerful giver.

“Whenever you saw her, she had a smile on her face,” said Joyce Proctor, co-worker. “If you was hungry and she knew it, she fed you, but nobody else knew what she did only you. It was between you and her.”

“As long as she’s been out here, if she sensed that you were concerned about something, she always had good advice, and I’m going to miss her,” said Jessie Steels, another co-worker.

Ruby Haliburton Photo courtesy of Bryan ISD

Haliburton’s family was present for the tribute. They say her life was dedicated to the service of others and children.

“Everybody loved her. She drove buses for 36 years. Out of 36 years, she only missed two days,” said Rhonda Dunn, Haliburton’s daughter.

“My mom loved what she did, and right now, she’s driving that great big bus up in the sky,” said Haliburton’s son Frankie Dunn.

Haliburton drove route 131 for Branch Elementary, Stephen F. Austin Middle, and Jane Lone Intermediate. Bryan ISD transportation officials say they plan to retire route No. 131 at the end of the year in honor of Haliburton.

Visitation will be held 10 a.m. -7 p.m., Friday, April 30, at Jones-Washington Mortuary at 508 E. MLK Street in Bryan.

Services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 1, at United Full Gospel Church.

A longtime @BryanISD bus driver passed away last week and was honored today by family, friends, and colleagues. Ruby Hailburton drove Route 131 and was with the district for 35 years. Tonight on @KBTXNews at Ten, we'll hear about the impact she made on those around her. pic.twitter.com/bXumAn7kII — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) April 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.