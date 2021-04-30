Madison County Sheriff’s Office looking for sexual assault suspect
The sheriff’s office says Wesley Holdridge has a warrant out for his arrest
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man charged with sexual assault.
The sheriff’s office says Wesley Holdridge has a warrant for his arrest for sexual assault. They did not provide any other details.
If you see or know of his location, contact the sheriff’s office at 936-348-2755
