Madison County Sheriff’s Office looking for sexual assault suspect

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man charged with sexual assault.

The sheriff’s office says Wesley Holdridge has a warrant for his arrest for sexual assault. They did not provide any other details.

If you see or know of his location, contact the sheriff’s office at 936-348-2755

We need the publics help! Wesley Holdridge has a warrant for his arrest for Sexual Assault, a 2nd Degree Felony. If you... Posted by Madison County Sheriff's Office Texas on Friday, April 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.