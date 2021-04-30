Advertisement

Price wins 3A TAPPS medalist title as Brazos Christian comes in 4th

The Brazos Christian boys golf team competed on Tuesday at the TAPPS State Tournament in Waco at the Cottonwood Creek Golf Course and came in 4th place in the 3A team competition.
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Christian boys golf team competed on Tuesday at the TAPPS State Tournament in Waco at the Cottonwood Creek Golf Course and came in 4th place in the 3A team competition.

The Eagles were lead by Chilton Price who won the 3A medalist title by three strokes with a two-day total of 154 (78-76). Freshman, Jack Hanna finished 5th overall with a two-day total of 174 (89-85).

