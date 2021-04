EULESS, Texas (KBTX) - At the THSGCA State Gymnastics Meet the Rudder Lady Rangers wrapped up the second day of competition with a top 10 finish as they wind up 9th overall with a two day total of 221 points.

Freshman Savannah Hall finished 18th in the All-Around, while sophomore Macy Fletcher was 21st in the All-Around.

