Advertisement

Teens charged with kidnapping after SUV stolen with 4-year-old St. Jude patient inside

Memphis police were able to safely find a 4-year-old St. Jude patient after officers said she...
Memphis police were able to safely find a 4-year-old St. Jude patient after officers said she was kidnapped.(WMC)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say four teenagers are now charged with stealing an SUV from a gas station with a 4-year-old child Thursday.

The suspects are 15, 16 and two 17-year-olds, according to police. They’re facing charges of especially aggravated kidnapping, two counts of auto theft, evading arrest and firearm possession during a dangerous felony.

Officers responded to a Shell gas station near Poplar and Tillman around 1:30 p.m. Thursday where the SUV was stolen.

The child and the stolen SUV were found about an hour later and police used the helicopter to search for the suspects.

Officers detained the teens at Whitney Manor Apartments in Frayser. They were brought in for questioning and later transported to Juvenile Court and charged.

The girl and her family live in Michigan and are in Memphis where she is receiving treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man accused of shooting and killing another man early Wednesday morning is now in police...
Bryan shooting suspect now in custody
Ernest Cardona, 43, was killed early Wednesday morning.
Bryan man shot and killed Wednesday remembered as a loving father, grandfather
Multiple crashes shut down part of E. 29th Street Thursday morning.
Bryan police work multiple accidents on E. 29th Street Thursday morning
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Beer sits in a cooler behind the bar at Hops and Grain Brewery in Austin.
Texas lawmakers send Greg Abbott a bill that would allow Texans to purchase alcohol to go from restaurants

Latest News

First lady Jill Biden participates in an Arbor Day tree planting ceremony at the White House,...
Jill Biden plants tree as White House readies for family cat
First Lady Jill Biden participates in an Arbor Day tree-planting ceremony at the White House....
Jill Biden participates in White House tree-planting ceremony
Israeli security officials and rescuers carry a body of a victim who died during a Lag Ba'Omer...
Religious festival stampede in Israel kills 45, hurts dozens
Hadas Gold reports from the scene of the tragic crush that left at least 45 dead and hundreds...
Israel: Scene of fatal crush that left dozens dead
Lashauna Gipson, center, receives the Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine from registered...
US officials: Anxiety drove vaccine reactions in 5 states