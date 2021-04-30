Texas A&M Student-Athletes Complete Emerging Leaders Exchange Program
INDIANAPOLIS – Twenty-one Texas A&M student-athletes recently completed the NCAA Emerging Leaders Seminar. Due to COVID-19, this year’s seminar was held virtually.
A total of 21 student-athletes from 9 different sports completed the program. These student-athletes submitted an application and were selected for this program. In order to complete the program each student-athlete had to complete the following criteria:
- Complete a 5 month, self-paced, online course including:
- 6 modules
- 6 discussion boards
- Participate in 4 zoom leadership workshops
The three-day virtual program educated, developed and connected selected participants and equipped attending young professionals with the skills necessary to accelerate their career progression in college sports.
The Student-Athlete Emerging Leaders Exchange Program was designed to help those with a desire to lead and help them understand the importance of learning to lead one’s self before earning the privilege of leading others. The program went into detail on topics such as character, leadership philosophy, discipline, courage and goal setting.
“It is always inspiring to see our student-athletes invest in themselves and become better leaders,” senior associate athletics director, student-athlete services Joe Fields said. “We are proud of their commitment to succeed holistically, which in turn benefits themselves and their teams. As Aggies, they strive for excellence in all they do and we are excited to see them grow as leaders.”
Certificate Receivers:
Women’s Equestrian
Lisa Bricker
Alle Durkin
Julie Hill
Kaitlyn Lovingfoss
Reanna Santos
Mali Selman
Women’s Soccer
Jordan Burbank
Women’s Swimming & Diving
Charlye Campbell
Ashley Conrad
Caroline Theil
Women’s Track & Field
Parker Clay
Carrie Fish
Megan Hopper
Natalie Scheifele
Women’s Softball
Madison Jatzlau
Women’s Tennis
Tatiana Makarova
Men’s Track & Field
Partick Johnson II
Ricky Waer
Austin Warren
Men’s Swimming & Diving
Andres Puente
Men’s Football
Layden Robinson