Texas A&M Student-Athletes Complete Emerging Leaders Exchange Program

INDIANAPOLIS – Twenty-one Texas A&M student-athletes recently completed the NCAA Emerging Leaders Seminar. Due to COVID-19, this year’s seminar was held virtually.

A total of 21 student-athletes from 9 different sports completed the program. These student-athletes submitted an application and were selected for this program. In order to complete the program each student-athlete had to complete the following criteria:

Complete a 5 month, self-paced, online course including:

6 modules

6 discussion boards

Participate in 4 zoom leadership workshops

The three-day virtual program educated, developed and connected selected participants and equipped attending young professionals with the skills necessary to accelerate their career progression in college sports.

The Student-Athlete Emerging Leaders Exchange Program was designed to help those with a desire to lead and help them understand the importance of learning to lead one’s self before earning the privilege of leading others. The program went into detail on topics such as character, leadership philosophy, discipline, courage and goal setting.

“It is always inspiring to see our student-athletes invest in themselves and become better leaders,” senior associate athletics director, student-athlete services Joe Fields said. “We are proud of their commitment to succeed holistically, which in turn benefits themselves and their teams. As Aggies, they strive for excellence in all they do and we are excited to see them grow as leaders.”

Certificate Receivers:

Women’s Equestrian

Lisa Bricker

Alle Durkin

Julie Hill

Kaitlyn Lovingfoss

Reanna Santos

Mali Selman

Women’s Soccer

Jordan Burbank

Women’s Swimming & Diving

Charlye Campbell

Ashley Conrad

Caroline Theil

Women’s Track & Field

Parker Clay

Carrie Fish

Megan Hopper

Natalie Scheifele

Women’s Softball

Madison Jatzlau

Women’s Tennis

Tatiana Makarova

Men’s Track & Field

Partick Johnson II

Ricky Waer

Austin Warren

Men’s Swimming & Diving

Andres Puente

Men’s Football

Layden Robinson