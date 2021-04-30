Texas A&M Track & Field host Alumni Muster

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams host the Alumni Muster on Saturday, May 1 at E.B. Cushing Stadium.

Saturday’s meet will be the first of four home meets during the month of May, which includes the SEC Outdoor Championships on May 13-15 and NCAA West Regional on May 27-29.

Those wanting to enjoy the live-action can purchase tickets at 12thman.com/tracktickets or at the ticket office of E.B. Cushing Stadium. Youth tickets are $4 and adults are $7.

Multiple Aggies will suit up in their main events, including former Texas A&M athletes now competing professionally such as 2014 Bowerman winner Deon Lendore and 2016 NCAA National Champion Maggie Malone. The majority of the meet and running events are scheduled for a 5:30 pm start. A senior presentation is slated for 5 p.m.

The meet will be live-streamed on the SEC Network+.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggietfxc).