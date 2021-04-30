Advertisement

Texas A&M Track & Field host Alumni Muster

By Taylor Pounds / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams host the Alumni Muster on Saturday, May 1 at E.B. Cushing Stadium.

Saturday’s meet will be the first of four home meets during the month of May, which includes the SEC Outdoor Championships on May 13-15 and NCAA West Regional on May 27-29.

Those wanting to enjoy the live-action can purchase tickets at 12thman.com/tracktickets or at the ticket office of E.B. Cushing Stadium. Youth tickets are $4 and adults are $7.

Multiple Aggies will suit up in their main events, including former Texas A&M athletes now competing professionally such as 2014 Bowerman winner Deon Lendore and 2016 NCAA National Champion Maggie Malone. The majority of the meet and running events are scheduled for a 5:30 pm start. A senior presentation is slated for 5 p.m.

The meet will be live-streamed on the SEC Network+.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@aggietfxc).

Most Read

A 2018 photo of Clifford Dewayne Salter
Police identify suspect, victim in early morning fatal shooting
The man accused of shooting and killing another man early Wednesday morning is now in police...
Bryan shooting suspect now in custody
Layla Javeri, 17, was last seen on Normand Drive on April 12, 2021.
College Station police looking for missing teen
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Photo: First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas / Facebook
Texas lawmakers hope to exclude places of worship from emergency closures after COVID-19 pandemic shuttered doors

Latest News

2021 Brazos Valley high school softball playoff pairings & results
Texas A&M Baseball
Aggies preparing to take on 5th ranked Mississippi State starting Friday
No. 11 Texas A&M set to kickoff NCAA Tournament play against # 15 South Florida
Aggies close out home schedule against Kentucky