Advertisement

‘Thank God she’s alive’: Girl jumps from sixth-floor balcony to escape fire in N.Y.

By WCBS Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - A girl jumped from the sixth-floor balcony of her family’s apartment to escape a fire raging inside.

“Six stories? How?” said Lavelle Tingman, a nearby resident. “Thank God she’s alive.”

Family friends say the fire started at about 6 p.m. Wednesday. Mahogany McBride, 8 years old, was being watched by an aunt while her mother was out of town.

Witnesses say the aunt was out in the hall as the fire forced the girl out to the balcony.

Firefighters say it was there Mahogany was forced to make the decision to jump.

“She landed on the dirt,” Deputy Chief Anthony Montera said. “I think she was aware enough to aim for the dirt and not the pavement.”

Mahogany landed about 60 feet below, injured but alive as people rushed to help her.

Darian, a former classmate of Mahogany, lives in the same building and talked with her briefly before paramedics came.

“I was like ‘Mahogany, are you OK?’ but she was just crying,” Darian Alvarez said.

Mahogany’s legs were crushed in the incident, and she was taken to a hospital where she faces what is expected to be a lengthy recovery.

“She’s braver than me because I don’t think I would’ve jumped,” said Gloria Jones, a nearby resident.

Her aunt reportedly was seen getting into an ambulance.

About 100 firefighters worked to extinguish the fire. Seven firefighters and one other resident in the building suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2021 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ernest Cardona, 43, was killed early Wednesday morning.
Bryan man shot and killed Wednesday remembered as a loving father, grandfather
The man accused of shooting and killing another man early Wednesday morning is now in police...
Bryan shooting suspect now in custody
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Multiple crashes shut down part of E. 29th Street Thursday morning.
Bryan police work multiple accidents on E. 29th Street Thursday morning
Beer sits in a cooler behind the bar at Hops and Grain Brewery in Austin.
Texas lawmakers send Greg Abbott a bill that would allow Texans to purchase alcohol to go from restaurants

Latest News

Slain Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillén was sexually harassed, but not by her killer, according to...
Slain Fort Hood soldier was sexually harassed, but not by her killer, investigation finds
The TSA rule was set to expire May 11 but will now run through Sept. 13.
TSA extends mask mandate on planes to September
Wesley Holdridge
Madison County Sheriff’s Office looking for sexual assault suspect
A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 reacts at a crematorium in Jammu, India, Sunday,...
US to restrict travel from India over COVID starting Tuesday
FILE - In this March 13, 2020, file photo, Katherine Quezada shows off her engagement ring as...
Number of Americans fully vaccinated tops 100 million