Treat of the Day: DPS trooper receives Lifesaving award

Quick thinking from a Centerville DPS trooper played a critical role in saving the life of a driver that was badly injured in a May 2020 crash.
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Centerville-based DPS Highway Patrol Trooper Jonathan Macias recently received a Lifesaving Award from the Texas Public Safety Commission and the Department of Public Safety.

On May 4, 2020, Trooper Macias responded to a major crash involving a pickup truck hauling a utility trailer. Dispatchers told Trooper Macias that the driver of the pickup was trapped and losing blood quickly. When he got to the scene, he quickly realized the driver needed immediate medical attention.

Trooper Macias sprung into action; he got his tourniquet and a firefighter, who was also at the scene, and made a plan to slow the bleeding. He didn’t want to move the driver for fear of any further injury so he and the firefighter worked together to get the tourniquet applied while they waited on paramedics to arrive.

The driver was airlifted to a hospital for medical attention and survived.

