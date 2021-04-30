TxDOT promoting work zone safety awarness

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - TxDOT is reminding drivers to slow down and pay attention in work zones.

This is the 22nd year for the national Work Zone Awareness Week. TxDOT says there were more than 22,000 crashes in Texas work zones last year. 186 people were killed, including four road workers.

Jerry Ullman with the Texas A&M Transportation Institute manages their Work Zone Safety Research Program.

”It’s important to stay alert. Watch your speed. There’s really three, I’d call them three factors that have contributed to the vast majority of crashes that occur in work zones. And it’s speeding, following too closely or tailgating and it’s distraction,” said Ullman, Ph.D., a Senior Research Engineer.

Tips for driving through work zones: stay alert and put your phone away, keep a safe following distance, obey road crew flaggers, slow down and follow posted speed limits. Remember, traffic fines double when workers are present. 🚧 👷🏽 #BeSafeDriveSmart #EndTheStreakTX pic.twitter.com/4gp7N34cbL — TxDOT (@TxDOT) April 29, 2021

Transportation experts expect more people to get on the road compared to last year when travel slowed due to the pandemic

