Wet roads expected for Saturday’s Bike MS: Texas MS 150

Scattered showers and a few downpours possible Saturday
Saturday, May 1st, will bring thousands of bicyclists to College Station for the Texas MS 150.
By Shel Winkley
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a year off due to COVID-19, Saturday is Bike MS: Texas MS 150 2021. This year is a one-day ride with multiple start line locations and route options, ending in College Station on the Texas A&M University Campus at Kyle Field.

Riders are expected to reach the finish line inside Kyle Field anytime between noon and 6pm. Thousands of bicyclists are expected to pass through the west and south sides of College Station on their final approach.

Saturday’s forecast calls for a chance for rain along just about every mile of the race’s multiple routes. Still, the day is not expected to be a washout and any activity between morning and midday is anticipated to be scattered and generally light. Up to 0.25″ of rain is projected between sunrise and sunset Saturday in Bryan-College Station.

Slick roads and a breezy tailwind are to be expected at times. Wind speeds will range between 10mph and 15mph shortly after sunrise. Temperatures only warm 10° over the course of the day, starting in the upper 60s and ending in the upper 70s by mid-to-late afternoon.

A broken line of heavier rainfall and potentially a few lightning strikes is possible by late afternoon and early evening.

Start locations for this weekends race:

