Aggies come up short in series opener against No. 5 Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Mississippi (KBTX) --Tanner Allen hit a lead-off home run in the bottom of the 12th inning as 5th ranked Mississippi State beat Texas A&M in the series opener 8-7 Friday night at Dudy Noble Stadium. It was Allen’s second home run of the game. He hit a three-run shot in the 7th inning with the Bulldogs down 7-3.

Texas A&M took a 7-3 lead in the 7th inning following a pair of home runs by Brett Minnich and Bryce Blaum, but the Bulldogs answered with Tanner’s first home run of the game in the bottom of the frame. Mississippi State was able to tie the game in the 9th on a sacrifice fly to left by Lane Forsythe that scored Brad Cumbest.

Ray Alejo was 3-6 for the Aggies and drive in two runs. Bryce Blaum also drove in two runs on a two-run home run in the seventh inning. Logan Britt was 3-5 in the game and scored two runs.

Texas A&M and Mississippi State are scheduled to play game two of the series Saturday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+

