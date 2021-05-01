Advertisement

College Station ISD students show their artistic skills in annual art show

“It gives me just a tremendous sense of pride in the talent levels that our students have.”
College Station ISD art show
College Station ISD art show(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Artwork consisting of painting, portraits, pottery, photography and more was on display Saturday in both gymnasiums at Wellborn Middle School. School officials say students from all 19 College Station ISD campuses contributed around 2,100 pieces to the art show.

This year students and staff worked extra hard to make the art show possible, according to school officials. Increased safety measures were taken throughout the entire year during art classes to keep students and staff safe. School officials say they’re glad the event could be held in person this year.

Student art from all 19 CSISD campuses will be on display in both gyms at Wellborn Middle School this Saturday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The show is free for the public. #SuccessCSISD

Posted by College Station I.S.D. on Monday, April 26, 2021

“Our students definitely see it as a huge honor and it’s something they’re very excited for and they ask about it all year long,” said Jessica Norton, Fine Arts Chair at Wellborn Middle School.

“It gives me just a tremendous sense of pride in the talent levels that our students have and also the resiliency that our students have especially this year,” said Eric Eaks, Director of Fine Arts for College Station ISD.

The art show was free and open to the public.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ernest Cardona, 43, was killed early Wednesday morning.
Bryan man shot and killed Wednesday remembered as a loving father, grandfather
James Watson, 40
College Station police say man arrested with brick of cocaine
Slain Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillén was sexually harassed, but not by her killer, according to...
Slain Fort Hood soldier was sexually harassed, but not by her killer, investigation finds
Wesley Holdridge
Madison County Sheriff’s Office looking for sexual assault suspect
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the majority of the Brazos Valley until 7am Sunday...
FLASH FLOOD WATCH continues through Sunday morning
Texas MS 150 bike ride canceled due to extreme rain and flooding concerns
Texas A&M students gather in front of the Sully statue.
Texas A&M students gather to discuss future of their social justice fight on campus
“Power of the Purse” raises money for Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center