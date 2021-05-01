College Station ISD students show their artistic skills in annual art show

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Artwork consisting of painting, portraits, pottery, photography and more was on display Saturday in both gymnasiums at Wellborn Middle School. School officials say students from all 19 College Station ISD campuses contributed around 2,100 pieces to the art show.

This year students and staff worked extra hard to make the art show possible, according to school officials. Increased safety measures were taken throughout the entire year during art classes to keep students and staff safe. School officials say they’re glad the event could be held in person this year.

Student art from all 19 CSISD campuses will be on display in both gyms at Wellborn Middle School this Saturday, May 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The show is free for the public. #SuccessCSISD Posted by College Station I.S.D. on Monday, April 26, 2021

“Our students definitely see it as a huge honor and it’s something they’re very excited for and they ask about it all year long,” said Jessica Norton, Fine Arts Chair at Wellborn Middle School.

“It gives me just a tremendous sense of pride in the talent levels that our students have and also the resiliency that our students have especially this year,” said Eric Eaks, Director of Fine Arts for College Station ISD.

Artwork from over 2,000 @CSISD @CSISDFineArts students from all 19 campuses was on display at its annual art show. Coming up at six on @KBTXNews, hear from officials who say students and staff worked extra hard this year to make this event a reality. pic.twitter.com/L2RDlcx6LN — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) May 1, 2021

The art show was free and open to the public.

