FLASH FLOOD WATCH until 7am Sunday -- Saturday afternoon/evening rain expected in the Brazos Valley

As the much-advertised area of low pressure continues to move to the north and east throughout the day Saturday, a widespread cluster of rain and rumbles is approaching the Brazos Valley from the west Saturday afternoon. The biggest concern with this activity as it treks into the area late Saturday afternoon and into the evening will be flooding, as rainfall rates of 2″ - 3″ per hour have already prompted Flash Flood Warnings west of our area along the I-35 corridor. Along with the pockets of heavy rainfall, lightning has been noted in some of these storms and we’ll also monitor for wind gusts upwards of 30-40 mph+ as this activity drifts in locally. Stay weather alert heading into any Saturday evening plans! If you come across a flooded roadway remember -- turn around, don’t drown!

Scattered activity looks to stick with us into the pre-sunrise hours of Sunday. A few lingering showers will be possible by the time we are getting out and about for any early Sunday morning plans, but the rain chance diminishes throughout the morning and more clearing is in store by the afternoon! With more sun in store by the second half of the day, afternoon highs look to top off in the mid 80s after starting off the morning in the upper 60s. We’ll keep a fairly quiet weather pattern on hand into the beginning of the upcoming work week with more sunshine and highs in the upper 80s/near 90° by Monday afternoon. Another storm system heads our direction Tuesday, bringing another chance for showers and thunderstorms ahead of a fairly quiet & seasonable back half of the week.

Saturday Night: Cloudy with a 50% chance for rain and thunderstorms. Low: 66. Wind: E 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain in the morning, partly cloudy by the afternoon. High: 84. Wind: SW 10-20 mph, gusting 25 mph+.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 71. Wind: S 10-15, gusting 20 mph+.

Monday: Partly cloudy. High: 89. Wind: SSW 10-15 mph.

