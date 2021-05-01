Advertisement

Leon tops Mumford 16-0 in bi-district round

By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday night, Leon hosted Mumford in a Bi-District playoff game at Madisonville. The Cougars won 16-0 in three innings.

The Cougars jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on an RBI single by Kassidy Cravey that scored Makaila Woods and Laney Goolsby. Leon capped off the inning with an RBI double from Cailtyn Crane that scored Sky Duke and Bre Watson for a 7-0 lead.

Leon will play the winner of Johnson City and Thrall in the Area round.

