Medina Spirit gives Baffert record 7th Derby win

John Velazquez, right, rides Medina Spirit ahead of Florent Geroux aboard Mandaloun to win the...
John Velazquez, right, rides Medina Spirit ahead of Florent Geroux aboard Mandaloun to win the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Louisville, Ky.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Medina Spirit has won the 147th Kentucky Derby by a half-length over Mandaloun, giving Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert a record seventh victory in the premier race for 3-year-olds.

The bay colt led the $3 million race from start to finish after going off at 12-1 odds from the No. 8 post.

Medina Spirit never gave ground despite several competitors’ attempts, including a late outside surge by race favorite Essential Quality entering the stretch to create a four-wide sprint.

Medina Spirit held strong to the wire for his second career victory, a strong rebound from his runner-up finish to Rock Your World in the Santa Anita Derby.

Jockey John Velazquez earned his second consecutive Derby victory and fourth overall. Medina Spirit covered the 1¼ mile in 2:01.02 and paid $26.20, $12 and $7.60.

Mandaloun returned $23 and $13.40, while Hot Rod Charlie paid $5.20 for show.

