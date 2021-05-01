Advertisement

“Power of the Purse” raises money for Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center

The Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center celebrated its annual fundraising event Friday night.
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Apr. 30, 2021
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center celebrated its annual “Power of the Purse” fundraiser Friday night.

The community gathered at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference center to raise money for the organization. The night featured a live and silent auction, offering up items like jewelry and purses.

News 3′s Karla Castillo emceed the night, as the organization hoped to raise $100,000 to provide different therapy services for the community.

Can’t wait to see everyone at #POPBCS tonight!!!

Posted by Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center on Friday, April 30, 2021

Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center CEO Alina Fifer says it was exciting to be able to come out and celebrate the charity event after having to move it to a virtual auction last year.

“Our mission is to improve the lives of everyone in our community who might need help in the areas of physical, occupational, and speech therapy services,” said Fifer. “We are so proud to be able to put on this fantastic event to raise money for the family’s who need us.”

If you would like to donate to BVRC, you can click here.

