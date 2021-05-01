Texas A&M students gather to discuss future of their social justice fight on campus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Students at Texas A&M University gathered Friday to discuss the future of their social justice movement on campus.

For the last year, Qynetta Caston has been leading marches and protests around campus, specifically aimed at the Lawrence Sullivan Ross statue.

The statue sits in the middle of campus and was erected by the university to honor the school’s former president and Confederate general.

Now, Caston is graduating and leaving behind a legacy at the school.

“I hope that the protests we have done the last year have encouraged people to step out of their comfort zones and stand up for what they believe in,” said Caston.

The discussion Friday involved students from around the campus, gathered in front of the “Sully” statue that sits surrounded by a metal fence.

Caston says she is ready to pass the torch to the rest of the Aggie community to continue what she started. That community includes Elmer Whitehead and Hannah Boyd.

“It is important to continue fighting because even when she is gone, no one is going to be there to spread to word,” said Whitehead. “So to be able to pass the torch, it kind of shows we are still here and we are still trying to create a voice for people who don’t have a voice.”

“It is more than one person. I think it takes a lot of people to run this kind of thing and I think it’s going to take a lot to keep it going,” said Boyd.

Several months ago, a diversity commission concluded that the Sully statue will stay. University officials say they are still working on potential additions to the plaza that put the statue and Texas A&M’s history in a more accurate context.

Until then, Caston says she hopes the fight continues to make any person of all backgrounds feel comfortable to be a student at Texas A&M.

“I do hope that people take initiative and continue to fight for this movement,” said Caston.

In response to Friday, university officials say, “Texas A&M respects the right of everyone to express their views peacefully.”

