Texas A&M’s Brown Selected in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams

One of the SEC’s most disruptive defensive linemen, Texas A&M junior Bobby Brown III was selected by the Los Angeles Rams with the 12th pick in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday.

“Bobby is an outstanding talent,” Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. “To have that size and quickness, he is tough to handle in the trenches and that is where football games are won. He has worked hard to get in top flight playing shape and that showed in recording a sack in six straight SEC games last season. I look for him to have a long and productive career in the NFL with the Rams.”

Brown, from Arlington, Texas, was named to the All-SEC First Team following his highly productive junior season. He was a key component on the defense that led the SEC in total defense in 2020 and ranked second in the league in passing and rushing defense.

The athletic 300-pounder paced the Aggies and was top-eight in the SEC with 5.5 sacks in 2020 while ranking second on the team with 7.5 tackles for loss. Brown posted at least one tackle for loss in each of his final six regular season games, including a career-best two tackles behind the line of scrimmage at South Carolina.

During his time in the Maroon & White, Brown played in 35 games and made 19 starts along the defensive line.