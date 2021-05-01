Advertisement

Texas A&M’s Mond selected 66th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings

Texas A&M record holder in nearly every passing and total offense category, quarterback Kellen...
Texas A&M record holder in nearly every passing and total offense category, quarterback Kellen Mond was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the second pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday evening.(Texas A&M Athletics (CUSTOM_CREDIT) | Texas A&M Athletics)
By Matthew Callaway - Texas A&M Athletic Communcations
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M record holder in nearly every passing and total offense category, quarterback Kellen Mond was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the second pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday evening.

Mond’s selection extended Texas A&M’s streak with at least one selection in the first 75 picks of the NFL Draft to 11 years.

Mond, from San Antonio, Texas, departed College Station as Texas A&M’s all-time total offense, passing yards, passing touchdowns, completions and attempts career leader. Following his senior, season Mond earned 2020 Reese’s Senior Bowl MVP in Mobile, Alabama after connecting on two touchdowns through the air and a pair of two-point conversions.

“The arrow keeps pointing up with him because he has a very live arm,” NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah  said. “You saw him get better each and every year culminating with that Senior Bowl MVP performance. The arm strength is not an issue as you see him push the ball vertically down the field. He has this quick twitch to him and he does not have a lot of space and is still able to get the ball out.”

Despite all of the challenges that the 2020 season presented, Mond led the Aggies to a historic year concluding with an eight-game win streak, including a thrilling victory over No. 13 North Carolina in the 87th annual Orange Bowl. A&M finished the 2020 season 9-1 and ranked No. 4 by both the AP and Coaches Poll.

Mond posted a program-best 3-0 mark in bowl games, leading the Aggies to wins at the Gator, Texas and Orange Bowl over his final three seasons in Aggieland. Regarded as one of the most consistent dual-threats in the country, Mond tied Johnny Manziel’s all-time program record of 93 touchdowns responsible for, good for 10th all-time in SEC history.

“He is an athletic quarterback and all of the tools are there,” ESPN’s Booger McFarland said. “He is a modern day NFL quarterback for where the league is trending.”

Following his senior season, Mond was named a finalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Witten Collegiate Man of the Year.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ernest Cardona, 43, was killed early Wednesday morning.
Bryan man shot and killed Wednesday remembered as a loving father, grandfather
The man accused of shooting and killing another man early Wednesday morning is now in police...
Bryan shooting suspect now in custody
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Multiple crashes shut down part of E. 29th Street Thursday morning.
Bryan police work multiple accidents on E. 29th Street Thursday morning
Beer sits in a cooler behind the bar at Hops and Grain Brewery in Austin.
Texas lawmakers send Greg Abbott a bill that would allow Texans to purchase alcohol to go from restaurants

Latest News

Texas A&M Drops Series Opener to No. 17 Kentucky
Leon tops Mumford 16-0.
Leon tops Mumford 16-0 in bi-district round
2021 Brazos Valley high school softball playoff pairings & results
Calvert boy track preparing for State Meet
Calvert boy track preparing for State Meet