Texas MS 150 bike ride canceled due to extreme rain and flooding concerns

(KOLNKGIN)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Event organizers announced Saturday morning that the scheduled Texas MS 150 bike ride is canceled due to weather in the region.

See the official statement below.

“Due to the inclement weather, Bike MS organizers have made the difficult decision to cancel Bike MS: Texas MS 150 scheduled for today, May 1.

We monitored the weather forecast through the night, but the heavy rain, flash flood warnings and the advisement our teams on the ground deemed this an unsafe ride and safety is our top priority for everyone connected to Bike MS. While this is immensely disappointing and we understand the desire to ride, we strongly discourage riding the route on your own.

While the weather has impacted our plans, we will not let it hinder our commitment to end MS! When you participate in Bike MS, you are changing the lives of people affected by MS.”

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

