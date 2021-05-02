Aggies Drop Series Finale at No. 5 Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Texas A&M baseball fell to No. 5 Mississippi State, 10-5, Saturday night at Dudy Noble Field.

The Aggies pounced on Bulldog starter Jackson Fristoe early, scoring twice in the second on RBI singles from Austin Bost and Will Frizzell. After Mississippi State responded with two runs in the bottom half, the Aggies regained the lead, 3-2, as Mikey Hoehner plated Logan Britt on an infield single.

The Bulldogs answered with two runs in the third, before extending their lead with a pair of runs in fifth. Mississippi State added four runs in the bottom of the seventh to take a 9-3 advantage. The Aggies cut in to the lead, scoring two in the top of the eighth on a Bost RBI single and a sacrifice fly from Hunter Coleman. The Bulldogs added an insurance in the eighth on a bases-loaded walk.

The top of the lineup powered the Aggie offense as the 1-2-3 hitters of Alejo, Bost and Frizzell combined to go 9-for-13 with three RBI. The trio each recorded three hits. For the series, Alejo hit a team-best .571 (8-for-14) with three RBI.

Nathan Dettmer was saddled with the loss to move to 3-2 on the season. The northpaw pitched 3.1 innings, yielding five runs on nine hits and a walk while fanning two.

Texas A&M dropped to 24-22 overall and 5-16 in SEC action. Mississippi State improved to 32-10 overall and 14-7 in league play.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Ray Alejo – 3-for-4, 2R, BB

Austin Bost – 3-for-5, 2 RBI

Will Frizzell – 3-for-4, RBI, BB

GAME SUMMARY

T2 | Mikey Hoehner drew a one-out walk, and advanced to third as Ray Alejo singled to right. Austin Bost singled to center, allowing Hoehner to touch home, before Will Frizzell singled to right, plating Alejo. A&M 2, MSU 0

B2 | Logan Tanner led off with a single up the middle prior to Brad Cumbest hitting a two-run homer to left center. A&M 2, MSU 2

T3 | Logan Britt opened the frame with an infield single, and moved to second on a Bryce Blaum walk. Both runners advanced on a wild pitch, which allowed Britt to score on Hoehner’s single to shortstop. A&M 3, MSU 2

B3 | Tanner Allen singled to right and moved in to scoring position on a groundout to third. Luke Hancock singled up the middle, driving in Alllen. A&M 3, MSU 3

B4 | Cumbest began the inning with a single through the left side of the infield and stole second. A Lane Forsythe double to left center plated Cumbest. Rowdey Jordan drove in Forsythe with a single in to right. MSU 5, A&M 3

B7 | Tanner reached on a fielding error, and scored on a Cumbest single to left. Scotty Dubrule, who singled following the error, touched home on a Tanner Leggett single down the leftfield line. After Forsythe reached on a fielder’s choice, Jordan drove in two on a single to left. MSU 9, A&M 3

T8 | Hoehner worked a leadoff walk, moved to second on a balk, and advanced to third on a groundout. After an Alejo walk, Bost knocked in Hoehner on a single through the right side. A wild pitch moved Bost and Alejo to second and third, and a Frizzell walk loaded the bases. Hunter Coleman came in to pinch hit, and drove in Alejo on a sacrifice fly to center. MSU 9, A&M 5

B8 | Tanner singled, and advanced to third on a Kamren James single. After Cumbest walked, Legget worked a walk, allowing Tanner to score. MSU 10, A&M 5

UP NEXT

Texas A&M travels to face UT Arlington on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. The game will be played at Globe Life Field, which is home to the Texas Rangers.