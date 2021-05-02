Burleson County May election results
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Several elections were held in Burleson County on Saturday, and election officials have released the unofficial voting results. A total number of 894 votes were cast in the county.
Caldwell
Alderman Caldwell, Vote for 3
- 63 votes (7.16%) were cast for Shirley Smith
- 196 votes (22.27%) were cast for Cameron McCuller
- 128 votes (14.55%) were cast for Nancy Bryan Stewart
- 132 votes (15%) were cast for Jessie E. Enrique, Jr.
- 175 votes (19.89%) were cast for Allan G. Willis
- 186 votes (21.14%) were cast for Kavon Novak
Somerville
Mayor of Somerville:
- 142 votes (64.84%) have been cast for Tommy Thompson
- 77 votes (35.16%) have been cast for Delfino Orozco
Alderman, Somerville:
- 73 votes (19.89%) have been cast for Kay Cooper Moravec
- 58 votes (15.80%) have been cast for Lucinda Murphy
- 14 votes (3.81%) have been cast for Fred Elliott
- 120 votes (32.70%) have been cast for Debra Kaye Coleman
- 75 votes (20.44%) have been cast for Erika Kline
- 27 votes (7.36%) have been cast for Carol Freeman
Trustee Somerville ISD, vote for 3
- 251 votes (33.87%) have been cast for Melissa L. Tharp
- 157 votes (21.19%) have been cast for Joe Louis Gonzales
- 157 votes (21.19%) have been cast for Bryan R. Crook
- 176 votes (23.75%) have been cast for David Idlebird
