Burleson County May election results

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Several elections were held in Burleson County on Saturday, and election officials have released the unofficial voting results. A total number of 894 votes were cast in the county.

Caldwell

Alderman Caldwell, Vote for 3

63 votes (7.16%) were cast for Shirley Smith

196 votes (22.27%) were cast for Cameron McCuller

128 votes (14.55%) were cast for Nancy Bryan Stewart

132 votes (15%) were cast for Jessie E. Enrique, Jr.

175 votes (19.89%) were cast for Allan G. Willis

186 votes (21.14%) were cast for Kavon Novak

Somerville

Mayor of Somerville:

142 votes (64.84%) have been cast for Tommy Thompson

77 votes (35.16%) have been cast for Delfino Orozco

Alderman, Somerville:

73 votes (19.89%) have been cast for Kay Cooper Moravec

58 votes (15.80%) have been cast for Lucinda Murphy

14 votes (3.81%) have been cast for Fred Elliott

120 votes (32.70%) have been cast for Debra Kaye Coleman

75 votes (20.44%) have been cast for Erika Kline

27 votes (7.36%) have been cast for Carol Freeman

Trustee Somerville ISD, vote for 3

251 votes (33.87%) have been cast for Melissa L. Tharp

157 votes (21.19%) have been cast for Joe Louis Gonzales

157 votes (21.19%) have been cast for Bryan R. Crook

176 votes (23.75%) have been cast for David Idlebird

