Burleson County May election results

By Fallon Appleton
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Several elections were held in Burleson County on Saturday, and election officials have released the unofficial voting results. A total number of 894 votes were cast in the county.

Caldwell

Alderman Caldwell, Vote for 3

  • 63 votes (7.16%) were cast for Shirley Smith
  • 196 votes (22.27%) were cast for Cameron McCuller
  • 128 votes (14.55%) were cast for Nancy Bryan Stewart
  • 132 votes (15%) were cast for Jessie E. Enrique, Jr.
  • 175 votes (19.89%) were cast for Allan G. Willis
  • 186 votes (21.14%) were cast for Kavon Novak

Somerville

Mayor of Somerville:

  • 142 votes (64.84%) have been cast for Tommy Thompson
  • 77 votes (35.16%) have been cast for Delfino Orozco

Alderman, Somerville:

  • 73 votes (19.89%) have been cast for Kay Cooper Moravec
  • 58 votes (15.80%) have been cast for Lucinda Murphy
  • 14 votes (3.81%) have been cast for Fred Elliott
  • 120 votes (32.70%) have been cast for Debra Kaye Coleman
  • 75 votes (20.44%) have been cast for Erika Kline
  • 27 votes (7.36%) have been cast for Carol Freeman

Trustee Somerville ISD, vote for 3

  • 251 votes (33.87%) have been cast for Melissa L. Tharp
  • 157 votes (21.19%) have been cast for Joe Louis Gonzales
  • 157 votes (21.19%) have been cast for Bryan R. Crook
  • 176 votes (23.75%) have been cast for David Idlebird

