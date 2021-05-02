Cyclists continue the journey to Kyle Field for the MS150 despite weather conditions and cancellations

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Extreme rain and flooding issues prompted MS-150 organizers to cancel Saturday’s bike ride. Over 4,000 riders were set to travel three routes from across the region, converging at Kyle Field in College Station. 2021 marks the second year the bike ride was canceled as last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic. The annual bike ride is part of a fundraiser to bring awareness to multiple sclerosis (MS).

Linda Bates, President of the South Central Chapter of the MS Society, says canceling the event was tough but the right decision to make.

“There’s just no way we as an organization would put people on the road with flooded routes,” said Bates. “Our start line in Katy was completely flooded, cars couldn’t even drive through and were stalling out, so we just had to have the safety of our participants and everybody involved in mind, and so we make a really tough decision that we couldn’t put people out on a route that was flooded.”

Due to the inclement weather, Bike MS organizers have made the difficult decision to cancel Bike MS: Texas MS 150 scheduled for today, May 1. pic.twitter.com/IOpbwpBuzC — Bike MS: Texas MS 150 (@TexasMS150) May 1, 2021

Despite the cancellation of the event, cyclists still made their way to the finish line.

Stuart Burbach, a former Texas A&M student and long-time cyclist, says he was determined to make his way home back to Aggieland.

“This is my 34th year riding in the MS, and the first year we were supposed to end up in College Station, we got COVID-ED out, the second year we got rained out. It’s a tough life, but we keep fighting,” said Burbach. “This is a great moment. After 33 years of finishing at the UT campus, the other great university in the state of Texas, it was wonderful to come back home to College Station, so I just had to make the ride.”

Jori Kennedy made her way to Kyle Field Saturday afternoon. When she saw the cancellation email, she decided to hop on her Peloton instead of getting on the wet and dangerous roads. Kennedy says as soon as the rain stopped and the skies cleared, she made her way to College Station in honor of her longtime friend who suffers from MS.

“I was upset but then realized that I still had the ability physically to ride,” said Kennedy. “The donations were still very real, and my friend Amber that I was riding in honor of that diagnosis was still very real, so although the ride itself was canceled, I decided to get up and ride anyway.”

Burbach said he’s already marking his calendar for next year’s bike ride. He says he will continue to fight and raise awareness for those who suffer from MS.

“It’s a great cause. I know our clients need the money. I know researchers need the money, and I know a lot of people paid me to ride today, so I felt obligated this morning after the ride was canceled to go ahead and do part of the ride,” said Burbach.

Rain and flooding prompted officials to cancel the @TexasMS150 that was set to bring over 4,000 cyclists to #CollegeStation. Coming up on @KBTXNews at Ten, hear from riders who were determined to stay the course and hit the road despite the conditions. pic.twitter.com/mhDuJqqkOr — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) May 1, 2021

