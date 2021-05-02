Advertisement

Drought-drenching weekend rainfall totals

Some parts of the area received 10″+ of rain since the first drops fell Thursday
Rainfall totals from Thursday, April 28th to Sunday, May 2nd.
Rainfall totals from Thursday, April 28th to Sunday, May 2nd.(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Over 10 inches. That is what parts of Walker and San Jacinto Counties received in rainfall over a 72-hour period. The Flash Flood Watch that was in place for the Brazos Valley over the past weekend was allowed to expire Sunday morning. Areas of creek flooding continue and some Farm-to-Market and County Roads remain washed out Sunday afternoon.

For Bryan-College Station, 1.86″ of rain fell at Easterwood Airport between Thursday afternoon and pre-sunrise Sunday. This rain capped off the month of April with a total of 3.29″ (0.63″ above average) and kicked off the month of May with 1.36″.

Above is a collection of official rainfall reports across the Brazos Valley. Below are rainfall totals from other reporting stations and weather watchers across the Brazos Valley.

  • Bryan - Coulter Field: 1.92″
  • College Station - Lick Creek Park: 2.46″
  • South Nantucket - South Brazos County: 2.90″
  • Bryan - Steep Hollow: 3.01″
  • South Bryan: 1.85″
  • Snook: 2.86″
  • Frenstat: 3.45″
  • East Lake Somerville: 3.21″
  • Burton: 4.51″
  • Dime Box: 3.24″
  • West Giddings: 4.28″
  • Lexington: 2.94″
  • Gibbons Creek Reservoir: 2.15″
  • Thorndale: 2.59″
  • Navasota River at OSR: 2.06″
  • Navasota River at Highway 79: 2.63″
  • South Lake Limestone: 2.10″
  • Centerville: 2.50″
  • Flynn: 2.20″
  • South Huntsville: 3.03″
  • Coldspring: 4.57″
  • Montgomery: 6.50″
  • Dobbin: 7.38″
  • Brazos River at Highway 290: 4.37″
PinPoint Radar estimated rainfall from Thursday, April 28th to Sunday, May 2nd.
PinPoint Radar estimated rainfall from Thursday, April 28th to Sunday, May 2nd.(KBTX)

Have rainfall to report? Email your totals to weather@kbtx.com

