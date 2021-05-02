Early volting results for Grimes County elections

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Several elections were held in Grimes County on Saturday, and election officials have released early voting results now that the polls are closed.

Anderson-Shiro Consolidate Independent School District Board of Trustee, Position No. 5

122 early and absentee votes were cast in this race.

81 votes (66.39%) have been cast for Rachel Foy

41 votes (33.61%) have been cast for Lonnie Owen

Plantersville

City of Plantersville Mayor

25 early and absentee votes were cast in this race.

12 votes (48%) have been cast for Karen Hale

13 votes (52%) have been cast for Carolyn Kurten

City of Plantersville Alderman

38 early and absentee votes were cast in this race.

5 votes (13.16%) have been cast for John A. Greenwood

12 votes (31.58%) have been cast for Kimberly “Kim” Allphin

11 votes (28.95%) have been cast for Otis Greenwood Jr.

10 votes (26.32%) have been cast for Sandra Kuta

Bedias

City of Bedias Proposition A

8 early and absentee votes were cast in this race.

7 votes are for the proposition and 1 is against.

The proposition is to reauthorize the Bedias local sales and use tax at 0.25 percent to continue providing funding for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.

Iola

City of Iola Proposition A

4 early and absentee votes were cast in this race.

2 votes are for the proposition and 2 are against

The proposition is to reauthorize the Iola local sales and use tax at 0.25 percent to continue providing funding for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.

Richards

Richards Independent School Disctrict Proposition A

189 early and absentee votes were cast in this race.

144 votes are for the proposition and 44 are against

The proposition is for a bond project of $6,995,000. The project will cover construction, renovation, improvement, and equipment of schools and athletic facilities within the district.

Navasota

City of Navasota City Council, Place No. 5

153 early and absentee votes were cast in this race.

135 votes (88.24%) have been cast for Grant E. Holt

18 votes (11.76%) have been cast for Eustacio Ostigin

