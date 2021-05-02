Early volting results for Grimes County elections
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Several elections were held in Grimes County on Saturday, and election officials have released early voting results now that the polls are closed.
Anderson-Shiro Consolidate Independent School District Board of Trustee, Position No. 5
122 early and absentee votes were cast in this race.
- 81 votes (66.39%) have been cast for Rachel Foy
- 41 votes (33.61%) have been cast for Lonnie Owen
Plantersville
City of Plantersville Mayor
25 early and absentee votes were cast in this race.
- 12 votes (48%) have been cast for Karen Hale
- 13 votes (52%) have been cast for Carolyn Kurten
City of Plantersville Alderman
38 early and absentee votes were cast in this race.
- 5 votes (13.16%) have been cast for John A. Greenwood
- 12 votes (31.58%) have been cast for Kimberly “Kim” Allphin
- 11 votes (28.95%) have been cast for Otis Greenwood Jr.
- 10 votes (26.32%) have been cast for Sandra Kuta
Bedias
City of Bedias Proposition A
8 early and absentee votes were cast in this race.
- 7 votes are for the proposition and 1 is against.
The proposition is to reauthorize the Bedias local sales and use tax at 0.25 percent to continue providing funding for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.
Iola
City of Iola Proposition A
4 early and absentee votes were cast in this race.
- 2 votes are for the proposition and 2 are against
The proposition is to reauthorize the Iola local sales and use tax at 0.25 percent to continue providing funding for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.
Richards
Richards Independent School Disctrict Proposition A
189 early and absentee votes were cast in this race.
- 144 votes are for the proposition and 44 are against
The proposition is for a bond project of $6,995,000. The project will cover construction, renovation, improvement, and equipment of schools and athletic facilities within the district.
Navasota
City of Navasota City Council, Place No. 5
153 early and absentee votes were cast in this race.
- 135 votes (88.24%) have been cast for Grant E. Holt
- 18 votes (11.76%) have been cast for Eustacio Ostigin
