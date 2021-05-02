Advertisement

Huntsville ISD Bond is Approved

"I Voted" sticker
"I Voted" sticker(WVIR)
By Grace Leis
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Voters have passed both propositions in the Huntsville ISD Bond.

Proposition A:

  • 2,755 votes (77.7%) in favor
  • 790 votes (22.3%) against

This $92,000,00 bond is focused on construction and renovation of the school buildings.

Proposition B:

  • 25,520 votes (71.1%) in favor
  • 1,025 votes (28.9%) against

The $35,000,000 bond is focused on the improvement and construction of athletic facilities.

