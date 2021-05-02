Huntsville ISD Bond is Approved
Published: May. 1, 2021
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Voters have passed both propositions in the Huntsville ISD Bond.
Proposition A:
- 2,755 votes (77.7%) in favor
- 790 votes (22.3%) against
This $92,000,00 bond is focused on construction and renovation of the school buildings.
Proposition B:
- 25,520 votes (71.1%) in favor
- 1,025 votes (28.9%) against
The $35,000,000 bond is focused on the improvement and construction of athletic facilities.
