Huntsville ISD Bond is Approved

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Voters have passed both propositions in the Huntsville ISD Bond.

Proposition A:

2,755 votes (77.7%) in favor

790 votes (22.3%) against

This $92,000,00 bond is focused on construction and renovation of the school buildings.

Proposition B:

25,520 votes (71.1%) in favor

1,025 votes (28.9%) against

The $35,000,000 bond is focused on the improvement and construction of athletic facilities.

