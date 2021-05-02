Leon County May Election Results
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple elections were held in Leon County on Saturday, and election officials have released the unofficial voting results.
Buffalo
Mayor of Buffalo:
- 221 votes (92%) have been cast for Jerrod Jones
- 19 votes (8%) have been case for Chris Glick
City Council, At Large:
- 16 votes (7%) have been cast for Sam Couch Glick
- 168 votes (70%) have been cast for Dianne Ryder
- 15 votes (6%) have been cast for John R. Clements
- 83 votes (35%) have been cast for Gerardo (Jerry) Salazar
- 76 votes (32%) have been cast for Amanda Henson Harter
- 85 votes (35%) have been cast for Tommy Reese
Oakwood
Mayor of Oakwood, At Large:
- 25 votes (66%) have been cast for Jacquelyn Morrow
City Council, At Large:
- 12 votes (32%) have been cast for Andy Innes
- 30 votes (79%) have been cast for Marty Bailey
- 23 votes (61%) have been cast for Katie Johnson
Oakwood ISD Bond
Proposition A:
- 151 votes (86%) have been cast FOR Proposition A
- 23 votes (13%) have been case AGAINST Proposition A
Leon ISD
Trustee, Position 1:
- 134 votes (42%) have been cast for Mia Mullenax
- 185 votes (58%) have been cast for Bryan Rohrer
Trustee, Position 2:
- 242 votes (75%) have been case for James Carlisle
Trustee, Position 3:
- 237 votes (74%) have been cast for Collen Robertson
