Leon County May Election Results

"I Voted" sticker
"I Voted" sticker(WVIR)
By Grace Leis
Published: May. 1, 2021
LEON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple elections were held in Leon County on Saturday, and election officials have released the unofficial voting results.

Buffalo

Mayor of Buffalo:

  • 221 votes (92%) have been cast for Jerrod Jones
  • 19 votes (8%) have been case for Chris Glick

City Council, At Large:

  • 16 votes (7%) have been cast for Sam Couch Glick
  • 168 votes (70%) have been cast for Dianne Ryder
  • 15 votes (6%) have been cast for John R. Clements
  • 83 votes (35%) have been cast for Gerardo (Jerry) Salazar
  • 76 votes (32%) have been cast for Amanda Henson Harter
  • 85 votes (35%) have been cast for Tommy Reese

Oakwood

Mayor of Oakwood, At Large:

  • 25 votes (66%) have been cast for Jacquelyn Morrow

City Council, At Large:

  • 12 votes (32%) have been cast for Andy Innes
  • 30 votes (79%) have been cast for Marty Bailey
  • 23 votes (61%) have been cast for Katie Johnson

Oakwood ISD Bond

Proposition A:

  • 151 votes (86%) have been cast FOR Proposition A
  • 23 votes (13%) have been case AGAINST Proposition A

Leon ISD

Trustee, Position 1:

  • 134 votes (42%) have been cast for Mia Mullenax
  • 185 votes (58%) have been cast for Bryan Rohrer

Trustee, Position 2:

  • 242 votes (75%) have been case for James Carlisle

Trustee, Position 3:

  • 237 votes (74%) have been cast for Collen Robertson

