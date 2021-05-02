Leon County May Election Results

LEON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple elections were held in Leon County on Saturday, and election officials have released the unofficial voting results.

Buffalo

Mayor of Buffalo:

19 votes (8%) have been case for Chris Glick

221 votes (92%) have been cast for Jerrod Jones

City Council, At Large:

16 votes (7%) have been cast for Sam Couch Glick

168 votes (70%) have been cast for Dianne Ryder

15 votes (6%) have been cast for John R. Clements

83 votes (35%) have been cast for Gerardo (Jerry) Salazar

76 votes (32%) have been cast for Amanda Henson Harter