Madison County May Election Results

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple elections were held in Madison County on Saturday.

North Zulch

North Zulch ISD Bond

Proposition A passed with 132 of 167 votes. The proposition covered elementary school and gym renovations. These renovations would add classrooms and a security corridor and also improve areas like drainage.

Madisonville

Madisonville Independent School District School Board Position 1, vote for none or one

600 votes (100%) were cast for Dennis McWhorter

Madisonville Independent School District School Board Position 2, vote for none, one, two, or three

261 votes (33.63%) were cast for Etta Spivey

515 votes (66.37%) were cast for Jason James Cleere

Madisonville Independent School District School Board Position 3, vote for none, one, two, or three

621 votes (100%) were cast for Greg McBee

Madisonville Independent School District School Board Position 4, vote for none, one, two, or three

312 votes (39.49%) were cast for Lance Byrd

478 votes (60.51%) were cast for Dale Hurst

City of Madisonville Alderman, Vote for none, one, two, or three

223 votes (24.27%) were cast for Chris McGilbra



130 votes (14.15%) were cast for Auburn Rose



134 votes (14.58%) were cast for Randy Walker



99 votes (10.77%) were cast for Brandon Hutsen

158 votes (17.19%) were cast for Melissa Hinojosa

175 votes (19.04%) were cast for Terri Brown Davis



City of Midway

General Election for City Council

16 votes were cast for Matthew Faw

26 votes were cast for Gus Kangos

17 votes were cast for Rex Newkirk

30 votes were cast for John Whitmire

