Madison County May Election Results
MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple elections were held in Madison County on Saturday.
North Zulch
North Zulch ISD Bond
Proposition A passed with 132 of 167 votes. The proposition covered elementary school and gym renovations. These renovations would add classrooms and a security corridor and also improve areas like drainage.
Madisonville
Madisonville Independent School District School Board Position 1, vote for none or one
- 600 votes (100%) were cast for Dennis McWhorter
Madisonville Independent School District School Board Position 2, vote for none, one, two, or three
- 261 votes (33.63%) were cast for Etta Spivey
- 515 votes (66.37%) were cast for Jason James Cleere
Madisonville Independent School District School Board Position 3, vote for none, one, two, or three
- 621 votes (100%) were cast for Greg McBee
Madisonville Independent School District School Board Position 4, vote for none, one, two, or three
- 312 votes (39.49%) were cast for Lance Byrd
- 478 votes (60.51%) were cast for Dale Hurst
City of Madisonville Alderman, Vote for none, one, two, or three
- 223 votes (24.27%) were cast for Chris McGilbra
- 130 votes (14.15%) were cast for Auburn Rose
- 134 votes (14.58%) were cast for Randy Walker
- 99 votes (10.77%) were cast for Brandon Hutsen
- 158 votes (17.19%) were cast for Melissa Hinojosa
- 175 votes (19.04%) were cast for Terri Brown Davis
City of Midway
General Election for City Council
- 16 votes were cast for Matthew Faw
- 26 votes were cast for Gus Kangos
- 17 votes were cast for Rex Newkirk
- 30 votes were cast for John Whitmire
