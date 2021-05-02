Advertisement

Madison County May Election Results

"I Voted" sticker
(WVIR)
By Grace Leis
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple elections were held in Madison County on Saturday.

North Zulch

North Zulch ISD Bond

Proposition A passed with 132 of 167 votes. The proposition covered elementary school and gym renovations. These renovations would add classrooms and a security corridor and also improve areas like drainage.

Madisonville

Madisonville Independent School District School Board Position 1, vote for none or one

  • 600 votes (100%) were cast for Dennis McWhorter

Madisonville Independent School District School Board Position 2, vote for none, one, two, or three

  • 261 votes (33.63%) were cast for Etta Spivey
  • 515 votes (66.37%) were cast for Jason James Cleere

Madisonville Independent School District School Board Position 3, vote for none, one, two, or three

  • 621 votes (100%) were cast for Greg McBee

Madisonville Independent School District School Board Position 4, vote for none, one, two, or three

  • 312 votes (39.49%) were cast for Lance Byrd
  • 478 votes (60.51%) were cast for Dale Hurst

City of Madisonville Alderman, Vote for none, one, two, or three

  • 223 votes (24.27%) were cast for Chris McGilbra
  • 130 votes (14.15%) were cast for Auburn Rose
  • 134 votes (14.58%) were cast for Randy Walker
  • 99 votes (10.77%) were cast for Brandon Hutsen
  • 158 votes (17.19%) were cast for Melissa Hinojosa
  • 175 votes (19.04%) were cast for Terri Brown Davis

City of Midway

General Election for City Council

  • 16 votes were cast for Matthew Faw
  • 26 votes were cast for Gus Kangos
  • 17 votes were cast for Rex Newkirk
  • 30 votes were cast for John Whitmire

