Milam County May Election Results

"I Voted" sticker
"I Voted" sticker(WVIR)
By Grace Leis
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple elections were held in Milam County on Saturday.

Rockdale ISD

Council member: Scott Starnes won with 54 votes.

Council member: Richard Coppedge won with 29 votes.

Rogers ISD Bond Election:

Proposition A passed with 314 votes in favor.

Proposition B failed with 300 votes against.

Proposition C failed with 280 votes against.

Proposition D failed with 246 votes against.

