Milam County May Election Results
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Multiple elections were held in Milam County on Saturday.
Rockdale ISD
Council member: Scott Starnes won with 54 votes.
Council member: Richard Coppedge won with 29 votes.
Rogers ISD Bond Election:
Proposition A passed with 314 votes in favor.
Proposition B failed with 300 votes against.
Proposition C failed with 280 votes against.
Proposition D failed with 246 votes against.
