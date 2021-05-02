More than a dozen drivers arrested on DWI charges Thursday-Saturday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Law enforcement across Brazos County were busy this weekend with traffic stops and vehicle crashes involving drivers suspected of driving under the influence.

At least three of those crashes happened on Wellborn Road in a span of three hours Saturday morning.

In the first wreck reported on Wellborn Road just after midnight Saturday, College Station police arrested a man after they say he rear-ended another vehicle at the Joe Routt Boulevard intersection. The 23-year-old from College Station told police he had just left Northgate. He was arrested on the charge of Driving While Intoxicated.

About an hour later, at Wellborn and Harvey Mitchell Parkway, police responded to a hit-and-run crash. The victim followed the pickup truck to a convenience store nearby. The driver of the pickup, a 21-year-old from Franklin, was arrested on a DWI charge. He told police he had just left Northgate and was going to the store so he could buy more alcohol. The driver said he did not realize he hit the other vehicle.

At 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Bryan police arrested a 29-year-old man from Tyler on a DWI charge after hitting another vehicle in the 4200 block of Wellborn Road near Clay Street. As the driver was being booked into the county jail for the DWI charge, officers said they also found he was in possession of cocaine and now faces a drug-related charge.

As officers were investigating that crash at Wellborn and Clay Street, police say a 32-year-old man from Navasota drove his vehicle into the accident scene. When police stopped him, the driver said he got lost while looking for his girlfriend. He was also arrested and charged with DWI. Records show this is his third DWI arrest. The other two arrests occurred in Grimes County in 2016.

These are other DWI and alcohol-related arrests that occurred between Thursday and Saturday in Brazos County:

On Saturday night, a 29-year-old man from Hearne was stopped after a Brazos County deputy saw him speeding at nearly 100 mph westbound on Highway 21 near Cliff Road. Following a brief pursuit, the suspect finally stopped on N. Oakland Lane. He told the deputy he consumed a six-pack of beer before driving. He was charged with DWI and fleeing law enforcement.

Also on Saturday night, Bryan police arrested a 26-year-old man on S Randolph Avenue who was reportedly driving a vehicle while intoxicated following an alleged assault of a family member. He was arrested and charged with DWI and Assault - Family Violence.

On Friday night, a 38-year-old man from the city of Burleson was arrested after he was spotted by an off-duty Navasota police officer driving erratically and speeding in excess of 90 mph on Highway 6. The man was stopped and taken into custody by a College Station police officer. According to arrest records, this is the man’s third DWI arrest. His two previous arrests were in Tarrant County.

Just after 1:30 a.m. Friday, a 40-year-old woman from Bryan was arrested on a DWI charge after she was stopped by police downtown for a traffic violation. She told the officer that she consumed three beers before driving. According to records, this is her second DWI arrest.

On Friday morning around 2:00 a.m., Bryan police arrested a 21-year-old after he was stopped in the downtown area for a traffic violation. The driver told police he had just left a bar downtown where he had been drinking with friends.

Also around 2:00 a.m. Friday, Bryan police arrested a 20-year-old man who was seen driving erratically on Texas Avenue near E. Villa Maria Road. He told the officer he had just left Northgate with his friends and they were headed home. The driver admitted to taking four shots within one hour at a bar. Police said there were also open beer bottles in his pickup truck.

Just before 4:00 a.m. on Friday, College Station police responded to reports of a drunk driver who hit a parked car in the 2500 block of Ashford Road. The suspect told police she had consumed two White Claw drinks prior to getting behind the wheel. The 23-year-old from College Station was arrested on the charge of DWI.

On Friday morning around 4:30 a.m., College Station police arrested a 26-year-old man for driving while intoxicated on Dartmouth Street near Harvey Road. The driver told police he was just left a bar in Northgate where he is a manager. The driver claimed the only drink he had recently consumed was a margarita at a restaurant on Thursday evening.

Early Friday morning, Texas A&M Police took an 18-year-old into custody who was using a Veoride motorized bicycle near the Albritton Bell Tower. He told the officer he had consumed eight beers before getting on the bike and was attempting to go to a friend’s home. He was arrested on a public intoxication charge. He was also charged with providing the officer with a fake ID.

College Station police on Thursday night arrested a 57-year-old man from Las Cruces, New Mexico on a DWI charge after he was stopped near Texas Avenue and Harvey Road. The driver reportedly told the officer he had just left an Applebee’s restaurant and was headed back to his hotel. Police later determined he was actually at a bar on Harvey Road.

On Thursday afternoon, Bryan police arrested the driver of a van accused of running a stop sign and hitting another vehicle at the intersection of N. Coulter and E. William Joel Bryan Parkway. Police found empty beer cans in the van, according to an arrest report. He was arrested on the charge of Driving While Intoxicated.

In addition to the DWI arrests, police also made a handful of public intoxication arrests over the weekend at various locations.

